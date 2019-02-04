Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Jackson Co. Courthouse to remain closed

Jackson Co. Courthouse to remain closed

By: Staff Report February 4, 2019

The downtown Jackson County Courthouse will be closed through the remainder of the week following a water line break in the building, according to a county news release. After a water main break caused flooding in the courthouse basement and prompted closures Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, the courthouse was set to reopen Feb. 4. According to ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo