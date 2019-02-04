Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri license offices risk closing without more funding

Missouri license offices risk closing without more funding

By: Associated Press February 4, 2019

Missouri license agents and several lawmakers want more funding to help rural license offices at risk of closing because of financial losses and limited state support. Marble Hill didn't have a license bureau for several years, forcing Bollinger County residents to travel to other cities to obtain or renew their driver's licenses and license plate tags. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo