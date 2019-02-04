Quantcast
#StanStillStinks: Crouppen stars in anti-Kroenke ad during Super Bowl

#StanStillStinks: Crouppen stars in anti-Kroenke ad during Super Bowl

By: Nicholas Phillips February 4, 2019

If you saw the hashtag #stanstillstinks on Twitter on the night of Feb. 3, you have Terry Crouppen to thank. His St. Louis law firm, Brown & Crouppen, ran a local television ad after the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII in which Crouppen mocked Stan Kroenke, former owner of the St. Louis Rams.

