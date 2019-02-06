Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Activist told he can’t fight City Hall’s security

Activist told he can’t fight City Hall’s security

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 6, 2019

The Court of Appeals Western District has thrown out a claim by longtime activist Clay Chastain that Kansas City officials had harassed him by subjecting him to extra security when he entered City Hall.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo