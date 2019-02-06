Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Charges dropped for alleged ‘fight club’ at day care center

Charges dropped for alleged ‘fight club’ at day care center

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press February 6, 2019

St. Louis prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against two workers at a day care center who were accused of facilitating a "fight club" among the small children. Tena Dailey and Mickala Guliford were charged in November with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after video surfaced from Adventure Learning Center in December 2016, showing small ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo