Insurance: Duty to Defend-Water Damage-Business Policy

Insurance: Duty to Defend-Water Damage-Business Policy

By: Staff Report February 6, 2019

Where a condominium developer sued its insurer claiming the insurer wrongfully denied coverage for the defense and indemnity of a lawsuit brought against the developer for defective construction based on water damage, the grant of summary judgment for the insurer is affirmed because the relevant property damage occurred outside of the policy period. Judgment is affirmed. Clarke ...

