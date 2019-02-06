Quantcast
Niswonger added to Spencer Fane’s Cape office

By: Staff Report February 6, 2019

Travis Niswonger has joined the firm in Spencer Fane’s Cape Girardeau office. He is an associate in the litigation practice group. Niswonger becomes the fourth Spencer Fane attorney in Cape Girardeau. He worked previously as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County and as a special assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. Niswonger ...

