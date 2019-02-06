Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / No charges against Missouri officers who fatally shot 2 men

No charges against Missouri officers who fatally shot 2 men

By: Associated Press February 6, 2019

Three Kansas City police officers won't be charged in the fatal shooting of two men who were struggling over a handgun last summer in a downtown square, a county prosecutor said. Two of the officers were "compelled" to fatally shoot 33-year-old Timothy Mosley in June because he ignored officers' repeated demands to drop the weapon and ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo