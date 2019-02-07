Quantcast
Civil Practice: Dismissal-Post-Judgment Motion

By: Staff Report February 7, 2019

Where a plaintiff challenged the dismissal of federal and state law claims related to his online-trading account, the judgment is affirmed because the district court did not abuse its discretion in dismissing for failure to state a claim and the denial of post-judgment motions was also proper. Judgment is affirmed. Pitlor v. T.D. Ameritrade (MLW No. 72645/Case ...

