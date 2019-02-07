Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Jackson County courthouse to remain closed until Feb. 19

Jackson County courthouse to remain closed until Feb. 19

By: Associated Press February 7, 2019

Jackson County officials say the county courthouse in downtown Kansas City will remain closed until Feb. 19 because of extensive water damage from leaking water lines. The courthouse has been closed since Jan. 31 after it was flooded with more than 10 feet of water and thousands of pounds of mud when a water line broke. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo