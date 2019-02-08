Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Enquirer says it will investigate Bezos extortion claims

Enquirer says it will investigate Bezos extortion claims

By: Associated Press February 8, 2019

The publisher of the National Enquirer said it will look into claims of extortion and blackmail made by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who said the tabloid threatened to publish intimate photos of him unless he stopped investigating how the Enquirer obtained his private exchanges with his mistress. American Media Inc. said it "acted lawfully" while reporting ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo