Record 2018 verdict becomes 2019 appellate fight

Record 2018 verdict becomes 2019 appellate fight

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 8, 2019

In 2018, a St. Louis jury delivered one of the largest verdicts in state history. In 2019, the fight is underway to keep it. The $4.69 billion verdict, rendered on July 12, leads Missouri Lawyers Media’s annual Top Verdicts & Settlements rankings for 2018. Based on reports submitted to the publication and cases reported by our ...

