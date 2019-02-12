Hawley subpoenaed in open-records lawsuit

Sen. Josh Hawley has been subpoenaed to answer questions about his handling of Missouri’s open-records law while he was the state’s attorney general.

The Cole County Circuit Court issued the subpoena Monday as part of a lawsuit against Gov. Mike Parson’s office.

St. Louis attorney Elad Gross, a Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general in 2020, filed the lawsuit. He is seeking records involving communication between the governor’s office and A New Missouri, a political nonprofit supporting former Gov. Eric Greitens’ agenda.

Parson’s office said the records would cost $3,600.

The Kansas City Star reports Hawley’s spokeswoman, Kelli Ford, called Gross’ efforts a political stunt. When asked if Hawley plans to quash the subpoena, Ford called the request frivolous and said Hawley isn’t party to the lawsuit.

___

Information from The Kansas City Star, provided by The Associated Press