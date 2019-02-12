Quantcast
Hawley subpoenaed in open-records lawsuit

By: Associated Press February 12, 2019

Sen. Josh Hawley has been subpoenaed to answer questions about his handling of Missouri's open-records law while he was the state's attorney general. The Cole County Circuit Court issued the subpoena Monday as part of a lawsuit against Gov. Mike Parson's office. St. Louis attorney Elad Gross, a Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general in 2020, filed ...

