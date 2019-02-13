Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Families to quietly remember on school massacre anniversary

Families to quietly remember on school massacre anniversary

By: Associated Press February 13, 2019

The communities and families terrorized by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre will spend Thursday's anniversary visiting graves, packing meals for the needy and contributing to other service projects as they quietly remember the 14 students and three staff members who lost their lives. Victims' families say they will mourn out of the public eye. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo