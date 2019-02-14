Name fracas erupts in St. Louis Aldermen race

The man running for re-election as president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen wants to stop state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed from running against him because of her name.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lewis Reed’s chief of staff claims in a letter delivered Wednesday to the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners that Nasheed isn’t using her “legal name” that appears on city property records.

Nasheed’s campaign responded Wednesday by providing a copy of a 2005 court order showing that a judge approved the name change of Jenice Williams to Jamilah Nasheed. Williams was her birth name.

Her campaign manager, Lindsay Pattan, described the complaint as a “frivolous attack.” Nasheed was elected as a state representative in 2005 and has served since 2012 as a state senator.

___

Information from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, provided by The Associated Press.