Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Polsinelli adds four associates in St. Louis

Polsinelli adds four associates in St. Louis

By: Staff Report February 14, 2019

Polsinelli has added four new associates to its St. Louis office. Rachel L. Berry joined the firm as an associate in the traditional labor relations practice group. Zachary A. Hadler was named an associate in the capital markets and commercial lending practice group. Christina A. Peters joined the firm’s commercial lending practice; previously she served as securities ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo