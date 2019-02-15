Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Courthouse to reopen Feb. 19

Courthouse to reopen Feb. 19

By: Jessica Shumaker February 15, 2019

The downtown Jackson County Courthouse is scheduled to reopen as planned on Feb. 19, according to court officials. In a release Friday, Presiding Judge David M. Byrn thanked members of the bar and the public for their patience during the courthouse closure. The downtown courthouse has been closed since Jan. 31, following back-to-back water leaks in ...

