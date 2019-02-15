Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Lawsuit means Chicago Obama library plan no sure thing

Lawsuit means Chicago Obama library plan no sure thing

By: Associated Press February 15, 2019

Odds may still favor the eventual construction of former President Barack Obama's $500 million museum and library in a public park along Chicago's lakeshore, but it's no longer a sure thing in the face of a formidable legal challenge by a parks advocacy group. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey heard oral arguments Thursday on a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo