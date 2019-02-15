Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Liberal Dems laud Amazon win, moderates fear leftward drift

Liberal Dems laud Amazon win, moderates fear leftward drift

By: Associated Press February 15, 2019

What is happening to the Democrats? Captivated by a handful of liberal superstars, they are venturing where the party has long feared to tread: Steep taxes on the rich. Abolishing an immigration enforcement agency. Proposing "economic transformation" to combat climate change. Gleefully waving goodbye to a big business — and its jobs. Newly-elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo