Steel tariffs waived even with tough trade talk

Steel tariffs waived even with tough trade talk

By: Associated Press February 15, 2019

Despite President Donald Trump's tough talk on trade, his administration has granted hundreds of companies permission to import millions of tons of steel made in China, Japan and other countries without paying the hefty tariff he put in place to protect U.S. manufacturers and jobs, according to an Associated Press analysis. The waivers from the import ...

