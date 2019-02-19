Quantcast
Judge certifies plaintiff class in lawsuit against Rams

Judge certifies plaintiff class in lawsuit against Rams

By: Nicholas Phillips February 19, 2019

A St. Louis Circuit judge has granted class certification to a group of plaintiffs who allege that the city’s former NFL team, the St. Louis Rams, was dishonest about its plans to leave town in 2016, and that as a result, the tickets and merchandise it sold leading up to the departure were worth less ...

