Patrol car qualifies as 'room' in DWI cases

Patrol car qualifies as ‘room’ in DWI cases

By: Nicholas Phillips February 19, 2019

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Feb. 13 that the wording on a form accompanying certain alcohol breath tests does not preclude law enforcers from administering those tests in their patrol cars.

