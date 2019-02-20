Quantcast
Wisconsin court: Judge’s Facebook friendship could show bias

By: Associated Press February 20, 2019

A Wisconsin judge's decision to become Facebook friends with a woman whose child-custody case he was hearing created at least the appearance of bias, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday in ordering the case to be re-heard by another judge. The case, which is the first of its kind in the state, contemplates whether judges' use ...

