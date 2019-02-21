Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeals court: Candidate who didn’t notarize tax form can run

Appeals court: Candidate who didn’t notarize tax form can run

By: Nicholas Phillips February 21, 2019

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled that a candidate in an upcoming Maryland Heights election should not be disqualified simply for failing to ensure a required tax document was notarized.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo