Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / North Dakota jury finds for plaintiff in train wreck

North Dakota jury finds for plaintiff in train wreck

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 21, 2019

A Kansas City law firm won a jury verdict worth more than $11 million for a truck driver who was injured in a train collision in North Dakota. Grant L. Davis of Davis, Bethune & Jones said the plaintiff, David Rentz, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the wreck on July 13, 2012 at a public ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo