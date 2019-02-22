Quantcast
Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Statute of Limitations-Futility of Amendment

Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Statute of Limitations-Futility of Amendment

By: Staff Report February 22, 2019

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his §1983 complaint pursuant to the applicable statute of limitations. The district court also denied plaintiff leave to amend his complaint, concluding that amendment would be futile. Plaintiff was also denied post-judgment relief. Where the limitations period began running upon plaintiff’s detention pursuant to legal process, his §1983 claim was properly ...

