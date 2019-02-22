Quantcast
Kansas Supreme Court suspends lawyer for three years

By: Jessica Shumaker February 22, 2019

The Kansas Supreme Court has suspended for at least three years the license of a Kansas City-area attorney after finding she violated ethics laws in her representation of various clients, including an elderly couple and a man in an employment lawsuit. On Feb. 22, the court ordered the suspension for Linda S. Dickens of Dickens Law ...
