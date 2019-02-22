Quantcast
New attorney general in hot seat as Mueller report nears

New attorney general in hot seat as Mueller report nears

By: Eric Tucker Associated Press February 22, 2019

William Barr has been attorney general for just one week but is on the cusp of staring down what will almost certainly be the most consequential decision of his long career: how much of the special counsel's findings to make public. The position catapults him from Justice Department outsider free to theorize and speculate on special ...

