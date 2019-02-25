Quantcast
Federal judge dismisses Stockley’s suit against former St. Louis prosecutor Joyce

By: Nicholas Phillips February 25, 2019

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jason Stockley, who had accused former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce of violating his rights when prosecuting him for his fatal shooting of a suspect at the end of a high-speed chase in 2011. U.S. District Judge Charles A. ...

