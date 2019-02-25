Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Judge rules Columbia clinic cannot resume abortions

Judge rules Columbia clinic cannot resume abortions

By: Associated Press February 25, 2019

A federal judge has ruled that Planned Parenthood cannot resume abortions at its Columbia clinic. State law requires clinics that provide abortions to have physicians with admitting privileges at nearby hospital. The Columbia clinic has been unable to secure a physician with those privileges. The clinic had filed an injunction in December asking that it be ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo