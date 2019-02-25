Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Mass torts face big shift in law

Mass torts face big shift in law

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 25, 2019

State lawmakers have been pushing for three years to overhaul Missouri’s venue and joinder laws, citing the large number of mass torts in St. Louis featuring mostly out-of-state plaintiffs suing out-of-state companies. As one lawyer put it, St. Louis had become “America’s courtroom.”

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo