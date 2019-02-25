NEW PARTNERS BY NAME
Last
First
Firm
Title
Practice Area
City
Law School
Promoted or Lateral
Adams
Lisa M.
Capes Sokol
Shareholder
Estate and wealth planning, estate and trust administration, tax plan
St. Louis
MU
Promoted
Adams
Orren
Spencer Fane
Partner
Business transactions, health care
St. Louis
Gonzaga
Lateral
Aguilera
Alex
Seyferth Blumenthal & Harris
Member
Labor and employment
Kansas City
University of
Promoted
Ankrom
Grant
Dentons
Partner
Commercial litigation
St. Louis
MU
Promoted
Assouad
E. Timothy
Foley & Mansfield
Partner
Toxic tort/mass tort, commercial litigation
St. Louis
University of
Promoted
Baggott
Anne E.
Dysart Taylor
Shareholder/Director
Labor and employment, appellate, litigation
Kansas City
Suffolk
Promoted
Bain
Robert
Stinson Leonard Street
Partner
Intellectual property
St. Louis
MU
Lateral
Barbieri
Mariquita
Carmody MacDonald
Shareholder
Business ...
