New Partners 2019

New Partners list grows in 2019

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 25, 2019

Missouri Lawyers Media’s 2019 New Partners list includes 185 Missouri attorneys from 44 law firms who were promoted to partner or moved as a lateral partner in the last year. It’s a substantial increase in the number of attorneys on the move — our list last year featured 131 partners from 37 law firms. This year’ ...

