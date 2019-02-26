Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Appeals court affirms award for KC firefighter

Appeals court affirms award for KC firefighter

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 26, 2019

The Court of Appeals Western District affirmed a hefty jury verdict in favor of a black Kansas City firefighter who was passed over for promotion. A Jackson County jury awarded Tarshish Jones $356,700 in 2017 in his lawsuit against the city of Kansas City. Jones alleged he’d taken the test required for promotion to captain five ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo