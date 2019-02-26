Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Arbitrator finds Kansas school liable for assault

Arbitrator finds Kansas school liable for assault

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly February 26, 2019

A Kansas military school will pay nearly $370,000 to a man whose 12-year-old son was sexually assaulted in a 2014 dorm-room attack by a fellow student at the Episcopalian boys’ boarding academy. In a December ruling, arbitrator John H. Phillips awarded nearly $370,000 to parent Matthew Dagnan, who was represented by Kansas City-area plaintiff’s attorneys Dan ...

Leave a Reply

