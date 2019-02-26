Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Off-Duty Police Officer-Excessive Force

Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Off-Duty Police Officer-Excessive Force

By: Staff Report February 26, 2019

Defendant, an off-duty police officer, was working security for a concert attended by plaintiff. Defendant called plaintiff over to him and tried to pull plaintiff over a metal barrier; defendant lost his grip on plaintiff, causing plaintiff to fall to the ground and fracture two vertebrae in his neck. The district court granted summary judgment ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo