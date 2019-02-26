Quantcast
Jury sides with woman after lender garnishes her wages

By: David Baugher February 26, 2019

Jurors returned a six-figure judgment against a lender who evidently garnished a debtor’s wages without properly serving her first. “They garnished her for over two years — closer to three,” said Christopher Roberts of Butsch Roberts & Associates. “They garnished about $6,000 in wages. She still owed a balance of more than the judgment amount.” But it ...

