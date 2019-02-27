Quantcast
Kearbey joins Armstrong Teasdale as partner

By: Staff Report February 27, 2019

Travis R. Kearbey has joined Armstrong Teasdale as a partner and deputy leader of the firm’s employment and labor practice. Now based in the St. Louis office, Kearbey has more than a decade of experience in litigation, business transactions, counseling and labor law. Kearbey provides both day-to-day counseling and long-term strategies for developing a culture of compliance, ...

