Home / Opinions / Courts / Missouri Supreme Court / Civil Rights: Sex Discrimination-Public Accommodation-Transgender Student

Civil Rights: Sex Discrimination-Public Accommodation-Transgender Student

By: drieck February 28, 2019

Where a transgender student sued a school district and its board arguing that the denial of access to the boys’ restrooms and locker room was discrimination on the grounds of his sex in the use of a public accommodation, the trial court should have overruled the school district’s motion to dismiss because the student’s pleadings ...

