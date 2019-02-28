Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads

Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads

By: Tom Krisher Associated Press February 28, 2019

Hyundai and Kia have added more than a half-million vehicles to 3 ½-year string of U.S. recalls for engine failures and fires. Three recalls released Thursday by the government add new problems and vehicles to the Korean automakers' list of safety woes, which have brought hundreds of complaints about fires from across the nation. The companies have ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo