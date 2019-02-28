Quantcast
Missouri House passes wide-ranging abortion restrictions

Missouri House passes wide-ranging abortion restrictions

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press February 28, 2019

The Missouri House took steps this week to outlaw most abortions in the state should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, an effort that's part of a broader Republican push amid renewed optimism that the high court might be more open to increased restrictions, and possibly an outright ban, on the procedure. The wide-ranging ...

