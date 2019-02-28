Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Spencer Fane donates to KC school’s music program

Spencer Fane donates to KC school’s music program

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com February 28, 2019

Spencer Fane has given a $50,000 grant to Crossroads Preparatory Academy in Kansas City to build the school’s music program. The grant will be used during the next three years to purchase and refurbish musical instruments and other equipment. The school hopes to develop a jazz band, strings orchestra, and marching and pep bands. The law firm ...

