Criminal Law: Plea Agreement-Appeal Waiver

Criminal Law: Plea Agreement-Appeal Waiver

By: Staff Report March 4, 2019

Where a defendant in a second-degree murder case challenged his sentence, arguing that the district court committed procedural and substantive error in its calculations, the defendant did not show that the government breached the plea agreement, so the appeal waiver was enforceable and the appeal must be dismissed. Appeal dismissed. U.S. v. St. Pierre (MLW No. 72589/Case ...

