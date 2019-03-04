Quantcast
Insurers pay policy limits after driver is rear-ended

Insurers pay policy limits after driver is rear-ended

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com March 4, 2019

A Clay County man reached a $1.25 million settlement with three insurers after suffering “life-changing” injuries in a car crash, according to his attorney. The plaintiff, then 54, was struck by another driver in a rear-end collision on Missouri Highway 210 on April 3, 2014, said David M. Skeens of Walters Renwick Richards Skeens & Vaughan. ...

