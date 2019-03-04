Quantcast
Jury awards motorist in crash caused by dropped cell phone

Jury awards motorist in crash caused by dropped cell phone

By: David Baugher March 4, 2019

A crash caused by a dropped cell phone has resulted in a six-figure verdict for an injured motorist. “It was a distracted-driving, rear-end collision where the driver of the car in back dropped his hand-held cell phone,” said Geoff Meyerkord of Meyerkord & Meyerkord. “It fell into the passenger-side foot compartment.” Jurors awarded $200,000 to Meyerkord’s client, ...

