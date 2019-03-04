Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Lashly & Baer names Malone as shareholder

Lashly & Baer names Malone as shareholder

By: Staff Report March 4, 2019

Lashly & Baer has named Brian J. Malone as a shareholder of the firm. Malone joined the firm in 2016. His practice focuses on assisting government bodies and public institutions in the St. Louis area. He has worked with local governments on legal issues including zoning, real estate development, election law, taxation, constitutional law, Sunshine Law, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo