Anderson joins Humphrey, Farrington & McClain

Anderson joins Humphrey, Farrington & McClain

By: Staff Report March 6, 2019

Paul D. Anderson has joined Humphrey, Farrington & McClain in Independence. Anderson will lead the law firm’s sports litigation and brain injury practice, as well as its emerging cannabis law practice. He previously was with The Klamann Law Firm in Kansas City, where he worked with attorneys from Humphrey, Farrington & McClain on a landmark $1.2 ...

