Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Appeal Waiver

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Appeal Waiver

By: Staff Report March 6, 2019

Where a defendant in a drug and firearm case challenged the imposition of his below-guidelines sentence, the appeal is dismissed because the appeal waiver was enforceable because the defendant entered the agreement knowingly and voluntarily. Appeal dismissed. U.S. v. Dothage (MLW No. 72598/Case No. 18-1374 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo