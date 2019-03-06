Quantcast
FDA allows treatment of depression with club drug’s cousin

By: Associated Press March 6, 2019

A mind-altering medication related to the club drug Special K won U.S. approval this week for patients with hard-to-treat depression, the first in a series of long-overlooked substances being reconsidered for severe forms of mental illness. The nasal spray from Johnson & Johnson is a chemical cousin of ketamine, which has been used for decades as ...

